20 workers injured in fire at chemical unit in Gujarat's Bharuch

Bharuch: At least 20 workers were injured after a massive fire broke out following a loud blast in a chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Tuesday, police said.

The blaze erupted around 2 am in the United Phosphorous Limited's unit, engaged in manufacturing chemicals used in medicines, in Jhagadia industrial area, police inspector PH Vasava said.

The blast was so powerful that it was heard by people a long distance away, the official said.

"At least 20 workers were injured. Eight of them are admitted to hospitals in Bharuch and Ankleshwar, while 12 others were discharged after initial treatment," he said.

Around 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by around 6.30 am, he said.

Rescuers had not been able to enter the unit due to excessive heat in the premises, but they were still trying to get in, the official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added. —PTI