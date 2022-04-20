20 people booked on charges of violating lockdown norms and spreading coronavirus: Bahraich SP

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): After eight people were found COVID-19 positive in Bahraich, as many as 20 people have been booked for violation of lockdown norms and spreading coronavirus, said Vipin Kumar Mishra, Superintendent of Police Bahraich, on Saturday. "After contact tracing of the people who were confirmed coronavirus positive yesterday, one woman identified as Rajini Rupani, of Thana - Dargah Sharif, was found to have had travelled to Ghaziabad and had also hosted a party with a group of 15-20 people during the lockdown," Mishra said.

He further said, "As Rupani had not taken any permission from the administration and also did not report her case to the police station, she along with 19 others who had attended the party have been booked for violation of lockdown norms and spreading coronavirus." On April 23, Bahrich District Magistrate and Collector Shambhu Kumar had declared several areas in the district as containment zones after coronavirus cases were detected there.

"I, Shambhu Kumar, District Magistrate, Bahraich declare as containment zone and seal Mohalla - Gulanalipur and gram - Wazirpur, Thana - Dargah Sharif, Gram - Saraiya and Maghi, Thana Kotwali - Nanapara, Gram Keshavapur, Thana Kotwali - Dehat and Gram Fattepurva, Thana - Ramgaon areas in according with the protocol to prevent the spread of coronavirus," the order said in Hindi. (ANI)