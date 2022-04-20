20 Lucknow Scientists Find Place In Global Database

Around 20 scientists from Lucknow figure among the top scientists from India in the world database created by the US-based Stanford University.The report was prepared by Prof John P. Loannidis of Stanford University and his team and published by Elsevier.Scientists working in areas such as chemistry, nanoscience, mechanical engineering, material science, bioinformatics, automation, energy, geology and environmental engineering figure on the list. Of 1,86,177 scientists featured in the list, 2,042 are from India.As many as eight scientists from CSIR Central Drug Research Institute and two serving scientists from the National Botanical Research Institute figure in the database.The CDRI scientists include Shrikant R. Mulay, Atul Kumar, Koneni V. Sashidhara, Prabhat Ranjan Mishra, Manish K. Chourasia, Rakesh Maurya, A.K. Saxena and Prem M.S. Chauhan and from NBRI, B.N. Singh and Debasish Chakraborty have made it to the top.Meanwhile, three professors cum scientists from Lucknow University (LU) and six doctors from King George's Medical University (KGMU) have also found the place in the global database.From LU, renowned zoologist Prof Omkar, Prof C.R. Gautam from the physics department and a faculty in the chemistry department Abhinav Kumar made it to the database. From KGMU, head neurology Prof R.K. Garg, head paediatrics department Prof Shaily Awasthi, associate professor at psychiatry department, Sujit Kumar Kar, head microbiology department Prof Amita Jain, associate professor Santosh Kumar of respiratory medicine department, and former Head of Department microbiology department Prof U.C. Chaturvedi have found a place in the list. —IANS