20 dead in wedding party clash in Afghanistan

Kabul: Twenty people were killed and 10 injured in a wedding party clash in Afghanistan's Dehsalah district early Monday, police said. "A wedding party was underway in a village of Dehsalah district when firing began between armed men inside the house leaving 20 people dead and 10 others injured, all civilians" district police chief Gulistan Khan told Xinhua news agency. Dehsalah district is 160 km north of here. IANS