20 cars burned at Delhi multi-level parking, one held

New Delhi (The Hawk): In the early hours of Monday, a fire that started in a Municipal Corporation's multi-level parking lot in Delhi's Subhash Nagar area burned up to 20 cars.

The culprit, who had set a car on fire due to a personal enmity with one man, was reportedly detained by police. But as the blaze grew, it spread to other vehicles parked there.

According to a senior police official, a police team was sent to the spot at 4:30 a.m. in response to a police control room (PCR) report about a fire at an MCD multi-level parking at Subhash Nagar, Delhi.

The official reported that "about seven fire tenders also stepped in to action instantly and doused the fire," where 20 cars were discovered burned in the third basement of the parking lot, some of which could only be seen by their skeletons.

Additionally, police have filed a FIR in relation to the matter.

"A police squad was created and CCTV cameras installed at MCD parking were investigated to determine how the event occurred. Wherein a person was spotted igniting fire in the tyre of an Eritga automobile and then another parked car also caught fire," the official added.

The accused arrived in a Honda CRV vehicle, and he later departed the scene in the same vehicle, according to the police. With the use of CCTV cameras placed in the neighbourhood, the car route was tracked, and the offender, identified as Subhash Nagar resident Yash Arora, was apprehended.

"Upon questioning, he admitted that he has a personal grudge towards Ertiga owner Ishan over some personal matters, and to exact revenge on Ishan, he set his car on fire at the MCD multi-level parking, Subhash Nagar," the officer added.

