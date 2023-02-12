20 School Kids, One Teacher Infected With Chickenpox

Ballia: An outbreak of chickenpox has been reported from Ballia district where about 20 children and a teacher of Govindpur primary school have been found to be infected with chickenpox.

According to district health officials, red spots were first seen on the faces of some children on February 2. It was presumed to be mosquito bites. But the numbers kept on rising and symptoms of chicken pox appeared.

Superintendent of Narahi community health centre, Dr Saket Bihari Sharma, said that when symptoms appeared in 20 children, they were sent home. "The health department swung into action and sent a team to the school. Necessary medicines were also being made available to them," he said. Headmaster (in-charge) of the school Tanya Srivastava said an assistant teacher Vivek Kumar has also been infected and the matter was reported to the block education officer. —IANS