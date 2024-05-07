2.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi: An earthquake of 2.6 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Tuesday, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 31.00 and Longitude 79.31, at a depth of 5 kilometres, the NCS stated.

"EQ of M: 2.6, On: 07/05/2024 08:56:40 IST, Lat: 31.00 N, Long: 79.31 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand," the NCS said in a post shared on X. Earlier, on May 1, A 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology said. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 30 kilometres. —ANI