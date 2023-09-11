2 youths killed as car rams divider, catches fire in Mumbai

Mumbai: In a tragic accident, two youths were killed and three others injured when their car rammed into a road divider and burst into flames near Sion area in Mumbai early on Monday morning, police and the BMC Disaster Control said.

The incident took place around 4.30 a.m. when the Hyundai i20 gas-powered vehicle was speeding along Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road from Sion to Dadar.

Near the Ganga Vihar Hotel, the car dashed into a road divider, overturned and burst into flames, trapping the five occupants inside the burning vehicle.

The locals summoned the fire brigade and also managed to extricate the passengers from the car, and rushed them to Sion Hospital for treatment. The fire teams which reached there later managed to extinguish the vehicle flames within minutes and later it was towed away for police investigations.

Prem Vaghela, 18, and his brother Ajay Vaghela, 20, were killed in the accident while their friends Harsh Kadam, 20, Ritesh Bhoir, 25 and Kunal Attar, 33, have been admitted in a critical condition.

The cause of the crash is not known and will be probed from all angles including whether the person at the wheel was dozing or inebriated, said an official.

—IANS