2 Women Killed In Celebratory Firing In Moradabad

Moradabad: Two women died while four were injured in a celebratory firing during a marriage ceremony in Mundapandey police station area here.

Police sources said here on Friday the incident occurred in Arelo locality on Thursday when the people from groom's side fired from country made pistols.

The incident happened at around 2300 hours. The deceased women have been identified as Rashmi and Kusum while the injured are Rajrani, Rajkumari, Shivrani and Sonam, who were admitted to the hospital.

Police said a case has been registered against unidentified people and investigation was underway. However, some people have been detained and were interrogated. A few days back, a youth was killed in a celebratory firing in Shamli. UNI