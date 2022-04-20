2 woman judges killed, several injured by unidentified gunmen in Kabul

Kabul: Two woman judges were killed and a woman employee of the Ministry of Education along with a driver and another person were wounded in an unidentified gunman attack in Kabul on Sunday, reported a security force source, cited TOLO News.

As per the eyewitnesses, the attack took place on Sunday morning around 8:30 am local time. Gunmen opened fire on a vehicle, killing two women and wounding another, reported TOLO News.

Kabul police have yet not disclosed the identity of women. Meanwhile, no group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

A wave of assassinations across Afghanistan has rattled the nation amidst the ongoing intra-Afghan peace talks to resolve the conflict in the country.

Meanwhile, the United States' announcement of reducing the number of its troops to 2,500 in Afghanistan as per the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha last year in February has created another security concern for Afghanistan.

Moreover, the attack on female judges clearly denotes why Afghanistan is considered the worst place for women in the world. (ANI)