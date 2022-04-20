2 UP Muslim Women 'Threatened' For Worshipping Ram

Aligarh: Two Muslim women and their families have been allegedly issued life threats after they offered prayers at their home during the 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The women are members of BJP's Mahila Morcha and have been supporting the Ram temple construction. In their complaint to the police, Ruby Asif Khan and Nargis Mehboob have said that posters in which they are seen praying to Lord Ram have been pasted on walls. The posters allegedly demand that the women should be expelled from Islam. They have also been threatened that they would be burnt alive. Ruby Asif Khan said, "I sent a 'rakhi' to Ram Lalla on July 30 and performed 'aarti' with family members at my home when the 'bhumi pujan' of the temple took place on August 5. I also sent a cheque of Rs 5,100 for the temple construction." She said on August 17, she saw posters in which she could be seen performing 'aarti' along with Nargis and others pasted in the city. Ruby Asif Khan accompanied by BJP workers has now submitted a complaint to the Delhi Gate police station in Aligarh. The police have initiated a probe into the matter. Delhi Gate police station in-charge Ashish Kumar said an investigation has been initiated on the complaint by Ruby Asif Khan and others.