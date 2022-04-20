2 UP men swim long distance with hands, feet tied

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Two young swimmers from Kanpur have created a record of sorts by swimming for about seven kilometres in the Ganga River with their hands and feet tied.





Pankaj Jain and Rohit Nishad, on Monday, displayed their adventure swimming skills when they tied their hands and feet and swam in the Ganga.





They said their effort was to encourage players and swimmers.





According to Prakash Awasthi, vice-president of UP Swimming Association, Pankaj and Rohit started swimming from Atal Ghat to Sarsaiyya Ghat.





Though their hands and feet were tied with a rope, they successfully covered the distance of seven kilometres.





A team of swimmers on a boat escorted them as a precautionary measure.





Awasthi said the District Swimming Association will organize an adventure swimming memory of the late Padam Kumar Jain from Atal Ghat to Siddhanath Ghat in which some long-distance expert swimmers will take part.





—IANS





