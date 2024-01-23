Rahul "Gaaroo" + Revanth Reddy "Gaaroo", both enervating on to making Telengana, "the most front-ranking state in all spheres in the earliest jiffy" and, lo and behold, they are reportedly mighty hopeful of 100% achieving at earliest the state's set targets in all sectors to the end-point, assuredly claim know-alls. Rahul is keeping a hawk-like day-to-day invigilation on Revanth Reddy's progresses in all sectors. As of now, he as well as the Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge are said to be satisfied with Revanth Reddy's performances that have silenced his critics like Chandrashekhar Reddy, his kith-'n'-kin, his TRS + BRS, BJP etc. The latter desperately are looking for a loop hole in the Revanth Reddy-functioning but they are yet to find even a wee bit of it such "compact" + "100% foolproof" is the Kiran Reddy-functioning in all sectors, claim hawk-like government observers, thus, that's true 2 To Work for Telengana, by Telengana, of Telengana in the real sense.

—Soumitra Bose