2 terrorists nabbed in J&K's Poonch

Jammu: Security forces apprehended two terrorists of J&K Ghaznavi Force on Sunday in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch district and recovered explosive material from them.

A statement issued by the Indian Army said, "In an intelligence-based, well coordinated joint operation Army and J&K Police apprehended two terrorists with explosive material from a vehicle near Galutha Harni, Mendhar in Poonch district."

"The apprehended terrorists are most likely from 'Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force'. With the arrest of these terrorists, the security forces have unearthed a nexus involved in ferrying warlike stores and narcotics. Search operation is still going on to recover more arms or explosive material from the hideouts.These terrorists were likely to carry out a blast in Rajouri district and probably attempt to disrupt the communal harmony in the region.

Two foreign terrorists of the same so-called JK Ghaznavi Force were killed in an encounter on December 13 in Dograin (Poonch) on old Mughal Road.

"Connection of apprehended terrorists with Pakistani handlers is also being probed".

—IANS