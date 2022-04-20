2 terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar: Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Kwarigam Ranipira area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Saturday.





Police said two terrorists have been killed during the Anantnag encounter and the operation is in progress.





Earlier, the firefight between terrorists and security forces began after a joint team of the police and Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.





--IANS



