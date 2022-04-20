2 terrorists, 1 BSF man killed in attack on army, BSF camps in Baramulla

Srinagar: Firing reported at 46 battalion of Rashtriya Rifles.�At least two terrorists and a BSF personnel were killed while one BSF jawan was injured when militants attacked two adjoining camps of Army and the paramilitary force at Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. The heavily-armed terrorists attacked the two camps belonging to Rashtriya Rifles and Border Security Force late last night, leading to a fierce gun-battle with the security forces. Following the firefight, two terrorists were killed by the forces while one BSF personnel, who was hit by bullets, succumbed to his injuries later, a Home Ministry spokesperson said in New Delhi. The martyred jawan has been indentified as Constable Nitin while the injured personnel is Constable Pulwinder. Both belong to the 40th battalion of the BSF, officials said. Home Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval discussed the incident and necessary instructions have been given to the forces. Singh also spoke to Director General of BSF K K Sharma and asked him to provide all possible treatment to the injured jawan. This was the first major attack on security forces by terrorists after the Indian Army launched surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir last week. The attack comes despite intelligence inputs about possible terrorist attacks on security installations in Jammu and Kashmir following the operations in PoK on September 29. The strike comes exactly a fortnight after terrorists struck at army brigade headquarters at Uri, 102 kms from here, killing 19 soldiers.