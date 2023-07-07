2 Teens Arrested In Kanpur For Gang Rape, Forced Conversion Of Minor

Kanpur: The police in Kanpur have arrested two teenagers for the gang rape and forced conversion of a minor girl. The accused, Lucky Khan, 19 and his friend are residents of the Nawabad locality in Jhansi.

They reached Kanpur on Wednesday and forcibly made the girl sit in a car when she was going to school. The youth took her to a hotel where they raped her and forced her to convert to their religion.

When the youth came out of the hotel along with the girl, they had an argument with her.

On this, the hotel staff and some people informed the police. Police said: “Medical examination of the girl has been done. On the victim’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused for kidnapping, gangrape, threatening, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, 5/6 POCSO Act, UP Law Against Religion Change Prohibition Act. The accused were produced in court and sent to jail on Thursday." —IANS