2 teenagers die as bus hits bike

Muzaffarnagar: Two school students died after their motorcycle got hit by a speeding bus in Uttar Pradesh''s Shamli district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred near Alem village on Sunday evening, Kandhla police station incharge Rozan Tyagi said.

The deceased were identified as Priyanshu (16) and Rihan (17), students of classes 9 and 10 respectively, the officer said, adding that their bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Their bike also caught fire after the accident. The driver of the roadways bus is on the run, police said. PTI