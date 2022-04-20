2 suspected militants from J&K held in Delhi, weapons recovered

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell have arrested two suspected militants, both residents of Jammu and Kashmir from the national capital's Sarai Kale Khan area.

The arrests were made on Monday night. "On the basis of the information, a trap was laid near the millennium park, Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi and around 10.15 p.m., two suspected militants who are residents of J&K were apprehended.

"They have been identified as Abdul Latif Mir from District Baramulla, J&K ( age -- 22 years), Mohd. Ashraf Khatana, a resident of District Kupwara, J&K (age -- 20 years)," Sanjeev Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell said.



Two semi automatic pistols along with 10 live cartridges were also recovered from them. Further investigations were on, said police.

—IANS