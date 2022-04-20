2 Sisters Raped Repeatedly In UP, 1 Held

Mau: Two minor sisters were allegedly raped repeatedly for several days by two men of their village in Uttar Pradesh''s Mau district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused used to forcibly take the girls, aged 9 and 10 years, to a forest and rape them repeatedly, they said. The matter came to light when the two girls told their elder sister about the ordeal. Based on a complaint lodged by the girls'' uncle, an FIR was registered on Monday, Circle Officer R P Yadav. Police said one of the two accused was arrested and efforts were underway to nab the second person. The girls were sent for medical examination, police added. PTI