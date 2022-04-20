2 security personnel injured in gunbattle in Baramulla

Srinagar:�Two soldiers were today injured in an encounter between militants and security forces in Tangmarg area of Kashmir's Baramulla district. The gunbattle broke out after security forces launched a search operation in Kanchipora village of Tangmarg, 35 kms from here, following information about presence of two militants in the area, a police official said. Two security personnel were injured in the encounter which began at 6.30 AM, he said, adding the gunbattle was on when reports last came in.