Srinagar:�Two soldiers were today injured in an encounter between militants and security forces in Tangmarg area of Kashmir's Baramulla district. The gunbattle broke out after security forces launched a search operation in Kanchipora village of Tangmarg, 35 kms from here, following information about presence of two militants in the area, a police official said. Two security personnel were injured in the encounter which began at 6.30 AM, he said, adding the gunbattle was on when reports last came in.
2 security personnel injured in gunbattle in Baramulla
April20/ 2022
