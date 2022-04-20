2 policemen injured by kite strings, case filed

Lucknow: Two policemen have suffered serious injuries in their neck and hands after getting entangled in kite strings.

A police constable, Vishal Singh, was driving on his motorbike at the Polytechnic crossing on Sunday evening when a kite string cut him on the neck.

Singh fell down from his bike and other police personnel posted nearby took him to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for treatment.

Earlier, on Saturday, a woman constable suffered a deep cut in her throat by a kite string while she was crossing the Polytechnic flyover on her scooter.

She lost control on the scooter and crashed on the road but sustained only bruises and was saved as she was wearing helmet.

She has been admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where her condition is said to be critical.

The woman constable Preeti, posted in the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime against woman), had been deployed at the Lohia police outpost during lockdown.

Station House Officer (SHO), Gazipur, Brijesh Singh, said, "The doctors had to put eight stitches to close the cut on her throat. She is unable to speak at present. Doctors have said that her voice box is not damaged, but she is under observation for 48 hours as she has lost a lot of blood."

Meanwhile, with two similar incidents taking place at the same spot, the Ghazipur police have registered a case against unidentified persons.

"We are shortlisting those who sell kite strings and those who have been flying kites during the lockdown from their terraces. Kite flying is becoming a life-threatening sport and is often responsible for power disruptions. We will take firm action in the matter," he added.

--IANS