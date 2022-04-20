    Menu
    2 Police Personnel Critically Injured in Maoist Ambush in Jharkhand

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: Two police personnel were critically injured in an ambush by activists of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Friday, police said.

    During a search operation in Shahi Ghat area, Maoists exploded an IED and fired upon a police team, in which two personnel were critically injured, a senior officer said.

    The policemen returned fire at the red rebels, following which they escaped into the dense forest, Lohardaga Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jitendra Kumar Singh told PTI. The injured police personnel Upendra Singh and Arvind Pandey were airlifted and admitted to a hospital in Ranchi, he said.

    Additional police forces and CRPF personnel have been deployed in the area and a search operation is underway, the officer added.

    —PTI

