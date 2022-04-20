2 PFI members held, blast averted in Lucknow

Lucknow: Two members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), who were planning to engineer an explosion in Lucknow, have been arrested by the UP Special Task Force.

The two accused persons were planning to engineer a bomb blast in the state capital on the occasion of Basant Panchami on Tuesday.

ADG (Law and order) Prashant Kumar told reporters that the arrested persons have been identified as Badruddin, the military commander of PFI, and his associate Feroz Khan. They were arrested from the Picnic Spot road.

Sixteen explosive devices, a 32 bore pistol and live cartridges were recovered from their possession. Some incriminating documents have also been seized, including four PAN cards and travel documents.

The ADG said that the two were radicalising the youth and giving them training by setting up small groups. They were planning to target Hindu leaders in Uttar Pradesh.

He said that further details would be known only after the detailed interrogation of the duo.



—IANS



