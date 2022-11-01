2 people were detained in Gurugram for gang raping a child

Gurugram (The Hawk): According to police, two people have been detained in connection with the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Gurugram.

The victim, a student in class 10, was pals with one of the accused, Sohail, who is suspected of enticing the young girl and transporting her to a hotel on October 29.

He contacted one of his buddies after dropping her off at the hotel, and then his other pals joined him.

Following the crime, the accused fled the scene on a Sunday morning after throwing the victim intoxicated by the wayside.

The victim eventually found her home and told her family about the situation.

The police at Sector-9A police station filed a case against the five accused under the pertinent sections of the POCSO Act as a result of a complaint made by the victim's mother.

Two of the accused, Praveen and Anshu, have been detained in connection with the case, and a search is currently being conducted to find the other three, according to Inspector Manoj, the station house officer.

(Inputs from Agencies)