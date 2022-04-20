2 More Covid Deaths In U'khand Break The 7-Day Interlude, Tally 98,646









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On March 23, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 98,646 on Tuesday as 94 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 94,585 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 930. The state's toll rose to 1,706 as two more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,425. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 52. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State further plummeted to 95.88 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 47 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Tehri Garhwal followed with 20 and 10. That apart, 8 cases were detected in Nainital, 6 Chamoli, 2 U S Nagar, 1 Rudraprayag and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi.







