2 more COVID-19 in Noida, society locked down till March 25

Noida: Two people with travel history from Denmark were detected positive for novel coronavirus in Noida''s Nirala Grandeur here following which the society has been isolated till MArch 25, officials said on Monday.

Gautam Buddha Nagar Chief Mdeical Officer (CMO) Anurag Bhargav told IANS, "The two persons were tested positive of COVID-19 on Sunday evening."

Bhargav said, the two people have been living in isolation since the time they arrived from Denmark.

"However, we have shifted both of them to Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS)," he said, adding that their family members have been isolated in their flats.

He also said that the entire society has been locked till March 25 as a precautionary measure. The two fresh cases of COVID-19 in Gautam Buddha Nagar has taken the total number of affected persons in the district to eight.

