2 more B'deshis infected with coronavirus in Singapore

Dhaka: Another two Bangladeshi migrant workers in Singapore have been infected with the deadly coronavirus, bringing the number of patients from the South Asian nation in the island state to four, a media report said on Friday.

The two new Bangladeshi patients, aged 30 and 37, are linked to a worksite in Seletar Aerospace Heights, bdnews24 said in the report citing Singapore-based The Straits Times newspaper as saying.

The worksite is now linked to a cluster of four cases, all of whom are Bangladesh nationals.

They are among total 58 coronavirus patients in Singapore.

None of the new cases has recent travel history to China, according to the The Straits Times.

The infected persons were all currently warded in isolation rooms at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, it added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has brought back 312 of its nationals from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, bdnews24 reported.

The government has also scrapped its plans to evacuate 172 others from the locked down Chinese cities due to the authorities' failure to arrange any flight.

But none of the Bangladeshis in or from China have tested positive.

So far, Bangladesh has no confirmed case in the country. In South Asia, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka have reported cases.

