2 Minors Drown After Falling Into Fish Pond In Khatima

Khatima (Udham Singh Nagar): Two students of class 7 died after they fell into a pond and drowned in Khatima area here, police said on Monday.

The bodies were fished out from the pond and sent to a hospital, Circle Officer, M S Binjola said.

While speaking to ANI, Circle Officer, M S Binjola said, "The incident took place at 830 am today. Both of them were out on a morning walk when they fell into a fish pond and drowned to death."

Onlookers informed local police who rushed to the spot immediately. "Police reached the spot and recovered the bodies from the pond. Later, they were shifted to the hospital where their families reached," the police official said. Dham Singh Bohra, father of one of the victims said, "Both the friends studied together in class seven and they were out for a morning walk when they fell and drowned." Further investigation is underway.