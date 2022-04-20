2 Minor Brothers Killed As Ceiling Caves In On Them In Unnao

Kanpur (The Hawk): In a tragic incident, two minor brothers were killed when the ceiling of their dilapidated house suddenly caved in on them in Patari village of Sadar Kotwali police area of Unnao district late Wednesday night. Both the seriously injured children were taken to hospital where doctors declared them as brought dead. Mukesh Kumar of Patari, Unnao, is a daily wager in Kanpur. He said his neighbour had constructed a new house and would daily pour water on its rooftop from the submersible pump to strenghthen the new structure. Meanwhile, some of the excess water would also flow towards the roof of his adjacent dilapidated house daily which weakened it gradually and culminated into sudden collapse. Villagers informed that on Wednesday night, when Mukesh's wife Soni along with her two sons Harshit (12) and Hardik (6) was fast asleep, the ceiling of their dilapidated house suddenly caved in on them. Hearing noise, villagers rushed to spot and rescued Soni safely from the debris while her both the sons were crushed to death. Seeing her sons crushed under the debris, she repeatedly tried to rescue them but was not allowed to do so apprehending the fall of remaining part of the ceiling on her. Hearing about the incident, local police rushed to spot on Thursday morning and said on receipt of complaint, action would be taken against the guilty.

—KA