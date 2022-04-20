2 militants killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar:Two terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) terror outfit have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Anantnag, Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone said on Wednesday.

"Two terrorists of JeM killed during Srigufwara forest, Anantnag encounter.

Search operation underway," Kumar said. Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that four unidentified terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Anantnag, but later rectified the number to two.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shalgul forests in Srigufwara area following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces.







