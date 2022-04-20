    Menu
    2 Men Killed As Car Falls Into Gorge In Tehri

    April20/ 2022


    New Tehri: Two persons were killed and three others injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Tehri Garhwal district, police said on Sunday.

    The mishap occurred on Saturday evening on Dhatti-Ghandiyaldhar Road in Kirtinagar block killing two persons on the spot, Kirtinagar Sub Divisional Magistrate Raja Abbas said.

    The deceased were identified as 26-year-old Vikas Singh Rawat and 30-year-old Trilok Singh, both residents of Rudraprayag district.

    The three injured persons were admitted to a hospital in Shrinagar in the district. PTI

