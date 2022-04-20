2 Kms Plog Run Organised By NSS, University Institute Of Legal Studies, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): National Service Scheme, University Institute Of Legal Studies, Panjab University organized a plog run of 2 kms on 2nd October, 2020 to mark 151th birth anniversary of the Father of our nation- Shri Mahatma Gandhi. The run was a part of fit India freedom run, organised with the objective of making India fitter.

People were requested to share videos or photographs of their run or walk of 2 kms with us. The event ended on a happy note since NSS volunteers and students of UILS participated in it in large number and also encouraged the people living in their local vicinity to take part in the run.

The event was organized and coordinated by Dr Amita Verma, Dr Karan Jawanda and Dr Anupam Bahri under the able guidance of Prof (Dr) Rajinder Kaur (Director, University Institute of Legal Studies)