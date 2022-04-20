2 killed in Pakistan boat capsize

Islamabad: At least two people were killed and several others were reported missing when a boat carrying at least 25 persons capsized in the Indus River in Pakistan's Sindh province on Thursday.

The 25 people were moving to a safer place after their village was submerged by heavy downpours and subsequent flooding in Khairpur district, reports Xinhua news agency.

About 12 people, including women and children have been rescued while local volunteers and rescue teams are searching for the missing.

According to a report released by the Sindh government, the recent floods have destroyed about 7,000 houses in the province, leaving thousands homeless.

Khairpur is among the badly affected districts where floods have affected 380 villages, the report said.

Monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Pakistan with record breaking downpours witnessed in several parts of the country.

The National Disaster Management Authority said on Wednesday that a total of 301 people were killed and 233 others injured in separate rain-triggered incidents since June 15.

—IANS