2 killed in Karachi building collapse

Karachi: Two people were killed and several others injured on Thursday when a five-storey residential apartment in Karachi collapsed, authorities said, adding that there were some 10-15 persons trapped under debris.

According to rescue officials, the victims were a man and a woman, reports Dawn news.

Another 10 to 15 people were believed to be trapped under the rubble of the building in Gulbahar area which was no more that three years old, the officials added.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed Commissioner Karachi to immediately start rescue and relief operations in the area.

The cause of the collapse was under invertigation.

Source: IANS