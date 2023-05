Jammu: Two persons were killed while four others injured in a hutment collapse in J&K's Reasi district on Saturday, officials said.

The hutment collapsed early morning in Khanikote area of Reasi.

"Two persons, a male and a female were killed on the spot and 4 other persons were injured. Some livestock - 3 sheep, 2 oxen and 3 goats - were also killed in this incident.

"The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment," an official said.

—IANS