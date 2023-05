Banda: Two men were killed after a collision between their motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place near Sudinpur village under the Bharatkoop police station area on Friday, Station House Officer Sanjay Upadhaya said.

The deceased have been identified as Raj Karan Yadav (40) and Raghu Yadav (19), he said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said. PTI