    2 killed in France knife attack

    April20/ 2022


    Paris: At least two people were was killed and one other person was injured in a deadly knife attack in the French city of Nice.

    According to French media reports, the victims were a man and a woman, reports the BBC.

    Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi has confirmed that one person has been arrested, adding that the incident was a "terrorist attack at the heart of the Notre-Dame basilica".

    Meanwhile, a minute's silence was observed in the National Assembly, where Prime Minister Jean Castex was detailing the nationwide lockdown, which will come into force on Thursday night.

    "Without question this is a very serious new challenge that is striking our country," the BBC quoted Castex as saying.

    — IANS

