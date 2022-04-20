    Menu
    2 Killed As Tractor-Trolley Falls Into Gorge

    April20/ 2022


    Shahjahanpur: Two labourers died and five others sustained serious injuries after the tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned and fell into a gorge in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district on Sunday, police said.

    The accident took place near Dingarpur village in Kaanth police station area, when the driver lost control over the brick-laden vehicle, said Superintendent of Police (city) Dinesh Tripathi. The deceased have been identified as Sonu (17) and Raju (20) and the bodies sent for post-mortem, police said. The injured labourers were sent to hospital, they said. PTI

