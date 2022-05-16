2 killed after landslide flattens mud house in Arunachal

Itanagar: Two people died when their house was hit by a massive landslide triggered by incessant downpour, near Punjabi Dhaba here, police said on Monday.

A woman is still trapped inside the mud house, which came crashing down Sunday night due to the impact of the landslide, Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Jimmy Chiram said.

While two bodies have been retrieved from the debris, the fate of the woman is yet to be known, he said.

An operation is underway to rescue her, the SP added.

The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Nagen Barman and Tapas Rai (15), while Kusum Rai (35) is yet to be rescued, Itanagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Phassang Simi said.

Most parts of the state have been receiving heavy rainfall since the last few days, with landslides being reported from several districts, officials said.

The administration has designated the government higher secondary school here, the government middle school at Naharlagun and Nikum Niya Hall at Banderdewa, as temporary relief camps, they said.—PTI







