2 Killed After Car Falls Into Gorge In Tehri Garhwal

Tehri Garhwal: Two persons including a woman were killed on the spot after a car they were travelling in rolled into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place near the village of Bangapani in Uttarakhand.

"A woman and a man were in the car when the accident occurred. Both died on the spot," Brijesh Bhatt, District Disaster Officer said.

Upon receiving the information, police, an ambulance and State Disaster Response Force left for the spot. More details are awaited —ANI