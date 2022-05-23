    Menu
    2 Killed, 7 Injured In J&K Highway Accident

    The Hawk
    May23/ 2022

    Jammu: Two persons, including a child, were killed and seven others injured in a road accident in J&K’s Ramban district on Sunday, police said. Police said that the accident occurred when a car rolled down a gorge in Batote area of Ramban after the driver lost control on the wheel.

    “Two persons were killed in this accident and 7 injured. “Bodies of the two deceased have been recovered from the accident site and the injured shifted to hospital,” a police official said.

    The deceased have been identified as Sara Begum, 51 and Aeet, 10, the official added.—IANS

