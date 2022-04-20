2 killed, 43 injured as Ajmer-Sealdah express derails in Kanpur dehat

Kanpur: At least two people were killed and 43 injured when 15 coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah express train derailed near Rura railway station in Kanpur dehat district today.





The mishap took place around 6 AM near Rura railway station, 70 km from here, Northern Central Railways PRO Amit Malviya said.





Fourteen coaches of the train, 12987 Ajmer-Sealdah express, derailed when it was crossing a bridge over a dry canal in the area, he said.





24 people have been injured in the mishap and taken to hospital. There are no reports of any casualties yet, Kanpur dehat SP Prabhakar Chaudhary said.





"No casualty is there according to preliminary reports. A rescue team has rushed to the spot and a medical relief train from Kanpur has also been sent to the accident site. Currently we are focusing on relief and rescue operations," Railway spokesperson Anil Saxena said.





Asked about the reason of the derailment, he said, "there was dense fog in the morning".





Due to the mishap, the Kanpur-Howrah route has been temporarily closed, Malviya said.

District administration and police officials have rushed to the spot to carry out relief and rescue operations.





The Railways have issued the helpline numbers for Kanpur -- 0512-2323015, 2323016, 2323018 and for Allahabad. —PTI