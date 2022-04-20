    Menu
    States & UTs

    2 Killed, 4 Injured In Road Accident In UP

    April20/ 2022


    Firozabad: Two people died and four others were injured on Sunday when a bus rammed into a stationary tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here, police said.

    According to police, the accident took place in Mathsena police station area.

    Superintendent of Police (city) MC Mishra said the ill-fated bus was coming from Gurgaon and heading to Rae Bareli.

    "The deceased have been identified as Kul Kanti (32) and Awadhesh (40). The injured include Kanti's 6-year-old son, the bus driver and two others," he said. The officer said bodies have been sent for post-mortem. —PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in