Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives and Injures Several in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi District: Rescue Operations Underway

Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir): Two persons were killed while 13 others were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said on Monday.

Following the accident, a rescue operation was undertaken by the locals and the police.

"Two persons were killed and 13 others have been injured in the incident," police said.

—ANI