2 Kids Die In Jhansi Blaze

Jhansi: Two children were burnt to death after they accidentally lit a matchstick while playing inside their hut in Uttar Pradesh'' s Jhansi district, police said on Friday.

Rural area Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Mithas said the victims were siblings. They were Karanpal Singh''s children -- Simmi, 3, and Vishal, 2.

They were playing inside their hut at Sia village on Thursday afternoon. When one of them lit a matchstick and the the spark triggered the blaze. Both were badly burnt. Althogh the kids were immediately rushed to a hospital, the doctors declared them dead on arrival. --IANS







