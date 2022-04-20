2 inter-state 'criminals' held

Lucknow: Two inter-state alleged criminals were arrested in Saidpur area in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, the police said today. "On the basis of information provided by the crime branch of Vijaywada, the two inter-state criminals were arrested yesterday during a police encounter," SP Ghazipur Somen Verma told PTI. He said illegal ammunition and a motorcycle, used by the duo, were seized from them. On July 11, the accused, identified as Pankaj Singh and Ram Lakhan Singh, had targeted a gold workshop in Vijaywada and looted 7 kg of gold, and also fled with Rs 20 lakh in cash, Verma said. However, no gold was recovered from them yesterday, as another member of the gang, Santosh Singh, was earlier held in Andhra Pradesh with the stolen gold, the SP said. "It was Santosh who told the police about the two inter- state criminals," he added.