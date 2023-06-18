2 held in Kolkata with narcotics valued at Rs 5 crore

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police arrested two people on Sunday with narcotics worth Rs 5 crore, officials said.

Reports from city police say the two were caught at the Mahatma Gandhi Road Crossing in north Kolkata, where the STF sleuths had been waiting after being getting a tip off.

Ahmed Ali, 51, and Dhananjay Debnath, 35, have been named as the two suspects who were apprehended.

"They were nabbed in front of the iconic Purabi cinema hall and detained for questioning. They were carrying a bag and 1.09 kg of brown sugar was seized from their possession," a city police official said.

The value of the seized shipment has been estimated around Rs 5 crore.

The accused will be presented at a special court of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Monday.

According to sources within the city police department, those detained are long-time members of the narcotics trafficking community from the state of Assam.

In order to interrogate them about their other associates, STF has sought their police custody.—Inputs from Agencies