2 held for smuggling 47 kg meth tablets worth Rs 47 crore

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday said that they have arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling 47 kilograms of Methamphetamine tablets (4.70 lakh tablets), estimated to be valued over Rs 47 crore in the international illicit market, in a truck in Assam's Cachar district.

An official stated that they seized the drugs on September 7.

"Based on intelligence inputs, surveillance was maintained for 10 to 13 days to locate the consignment. On September 7, the DRI team intercepted a truck carrying drugs. Upon thorough inspection and examination, a large quantity of drugs was found concealed in the cartons," the official said.

The official added that both the accused were placed under arrest in accordance with the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Both accused individuals were produced before a special court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

Further investigation into the matter is going on.

—IANS