2 held by Varanasi police for cyber bullying

Varanasi: The Varanasi police have arrested two cyber criminals on charges of cyber bullying.

Commissioner of police A. Satish Ganesh said that the two were extorting money by blackmailing girl students after making their obscene video through WhatsApp.

The cyber cell police nabbed Chandrapal Singh Parihar and Mohd Nasir of Jhansi from Naria crossing in the city.

They would pose as IPS officers and pressure the girl students to take off their clothes in the name of body match. The police have also recovered mobile phones containing edited photographs and numbers of many women and girls while details of bank accounts, in which extorted money had been transferred, were also found," he said.

According to him, two students had recently lodged FIRs with the Lanka police. Cases were lodged under sections 417, 420 of IPC, 66C, 66D and 66E of IT Act after which teams of cyber cell were formed to track the accused.

Initial investigation revealed that the arrested criminals posed as IPS officer Ankit Gupta and deputy SP Deepak by uploading edited photos of police officers as profile photos of their WhatsApp accounts.

After misleading the victims, they would collect their OTP to login their WhatsApp accounts by their phones.

Chandrapal used to force the girls to undress for body match to avoid legal action. Then he used to take their photos and record videos which were later edited by Nasir for blackmailing to extort money, said police. The extortion money was transferred to Nasir's account.

